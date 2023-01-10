NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said About Retirement

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 09: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts on the sideline during the second half in the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on October 09, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) Julio Aguilar/Getty Images

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady had a deep conversation about retirement with Steve Young on the latest episode of the Let's Go! podcast.

Young offered his perspective on what it's like to think about retiring from the NFL.

"What he’s contemplating is, in my mind, a death. And who chooses death?... Because when you’re the best at something in the world and then you leave the game and the next day you’re not that anymore and you find out — you know what? — I’m not actually even good at anything else," Young said when discussing Aaron Rodgers' future. "So you end up wanting so much to go back to the thing I was great at. Not because you want the adulation and people to tell you that you’re great, like there’s something that you’re great at. And as a human being you don’t want to — [‘suck’, Brady said] that’s my highest and best use.”

Brady's reaction to Young's comments was interesting to say the least. He made it sound like he'll take his time before deciding what he wants to do next season.

“Steve brings out the perfect point,” Brady said. “Those are absolutely legitimate feelings and emotions. And I think the most important thing is the day after the season, and I made this mistake, is not to decide the future.”

After seeing this response from Brady, NFL fans expect him to return for the 2023 season.

"He never was retiring after this season," one fan tweeted. "I don't know how people think he was. He just got divorced over football. Do you think he's going to give it up now?"

"It would be weird to retire a year later after he gave up his wife to stay," a second fan said.

Brady, 45, finished the regular season with 4,694 passing yards, 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion is set to be a free agent this offseason.