NFL World Reacts To What Tom Brady Said Tuesday

Tom Brady and the Buccaneers on the field in Los Angeles.INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

On Tuesday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady took to Instagram with a lengthy statement.

“I understand that at this stage in my career, there is going to be interest in my future whenever a season ends, but this week, all that is on my mind is the gratitude I have for this team and the fans that have supported us all year long,” he said. “This year has been incredibly rewarding personally and professionally and I am appreciative of everyone who worked their ass off to help our team achieve so much.”

While admitting he doesn’t know what the future holds, Brady made it clear he’s not retiring just yet. He didn’t make an announcement about the 2022 season, but fans are already speculating about his future.

The football world knows Brady has nothing left to prove at this point.

“I genuinely don’t know how this man thinks he still has something to prove to everyone,” one fan said.

Other fans believe he’s going to play at least another season.

“Yeah he’s gearing up for his last season,” said another fan.

Brady has won seven Super Bowl during his time with the Buccaneers and New England Patriots. No one could fault him for walking away from the game at this stage of his career.

Then again, he’s still playing at a high level and could still compete for more Lombardi Trophies.

What will he do next?

