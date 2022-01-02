The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wild Antonio Brown Sideline News

Antonio Brown walks off the field.TAMPA, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 08: Antonio Brown #81 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers walks off the field after being defeated by the New Orleans Saints 38-3 at Raymond James Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Antonio Brown has had a wild Sunday and the best is surely yet to come after the Bucs-Jets contest is over.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Brown got into a heated scuffle with some teammates and couldn’t control his emotions.

He then started to take his uniform off and eventually threw it into the crowd signaling he was done for the day. He then ran off the field and tried to hype up the crowd while quitting on his team.

Before this happened, Brown was being limited throughout the contest as he only had 26 yards on three receptions.

MetLife Stadium security even thought Brown was a fan on the field and was prepared to tackle him.

The NFL world wasted no time wishing for Brown to have been tackled.

The Jets are currently up 24-20 as they look to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

