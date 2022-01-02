NFL World Reacts To Wild Antonio Brown Sideline News

Antonio Brown has had a wild Sunday and the best is surely yet to come after the Bucs-Jets contest is over.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Brown got into a heated scuffle with some teammates and couldn’t control his emotions.

He then started to take his uniform off and eventually threw it into the crowd signaling he was done for the day. He then ran off the field and tried to hype up the crowd while quitting on his team.

Antonio Brown just took jersey and gear off and threw it into crowd. Celebrating and ran to the locker room. No idea what is going on. pic.twitter.com/uPALqGJGJo — Jake Brown (@JakeBrownRadio) January 2, 2022

Before this happened, Brown was being limited throughout the contest as he only had 26 yards on three receptions.

MetLife Stadium security even thought Brown was a fan on the field and was prepared to tackle him.

Stadium security initially thought it was a fan and were prepared to tackle Antonio Brown before they realized it was a player, per FOX. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 2, 2022

The NFL world wasted no time wishing for Brown to have been tackled.

OH MY, that would’ve been a sight to see… https://t.co/vu7Mi2cIuV — Robert Martinez (@RobbMtzzz) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown throwing hands live on TV shirtless in the Jets stadium with a security guard would have been the perfect start to 2022. https://t.co/m5GckIF9rH — MagicM MMA (@MagicM_MMA) January 2, 2022

Oh man that would’ve been incredible https://t.co/zdIlRczjW1 — Ol’ Saint Mick #HonkHonk (@ColeyMick) January 2, 2022

That would have boosted AB's missed tackles forced today by at least three or four. https://t.co/neOgyJhWF7 — Dwain McFarland (@dwainmcfarland) January 2, 2022

This would have been the greatest thing to have ever happened https://t.co/h4vKX5fvKs — The Jet Press (@TheJetPress) January 2, 2022

The Jets are currently up 24-20 as they look to pull off one of the biggest upsets of the season.