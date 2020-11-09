NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Embarrassing Performance

Tom Brady has played in the NFL for a very long time. It’s tough to remember a worse performance than the one we’re getting this evening.

Tampa Bay is currently losing to New Orleans, 38-0, midway through the fourth quarter. The Bucs have been awful as a group and Brady has been especially bad.

Brady is 21 of 37 for 195 yards and three touchdowns. He’s been pressured all night by the Saints’ pass rush. Brady, 43, has seemed to feel uncomfortable all night.

You just don’t see the six-time Super Bowl champion make throws like this very often (if ever):

Brady and the Bucs’ offense have been so bad on Sunday night that the Jameis Winston memes are rolling in on social media.

Tom Brady ▪️11-21

▪️96 Yards

▪️2 INTs pic.twitter.com/z9FVUejb1h — PFF (@PFF) November 9, 2020

The Saints appear to have the Bucs’ number this season. It’s tough to think otherwise after watching their two games.

“Since Tom Brady scored to open their Week One game at New Orleans, the Saints have outscored the Buccaneers 72-16,” Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio tweeted.

The Saints made history against Brady in multiple ways, too. Brady had never been swept by a divisional opponent over the course of his career. That will change when the game ends later this hour.

Brady had also never trailed by 38 points in a game, which happened tonight.

The Saints lead the Bucs by 38.

Tom Brady has never trailed a game by 38 points.

This tweet has been brought to you by the number 38. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) November 9, 2020

A Bucs vs. Saints rematch in the postseason could be fun, but at this point, it feels like we know what’ll happen.