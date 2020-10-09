NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Forgetting The Down

Tom Brady has done just about everything over the course of his NFL career. The quarterback has won six Super Bowls, after all.

But has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ever forgotten the down at the end of the game?

If he hadn’t, he appears to have now.

Brady seemed to not realize that his incomplete pass with less than a minute to play and the Bucs trailing the Bears came on fourth down. Video appeared to show Brady going up to the referees and asking why Tampa Bay had lost possession to Chicago.

Of course, the moment quickly went viral on social media.

Tom Brady seemed to think that 4th down play was 3rd down. pic.twitter.com/SHVbMrG3Ma — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 9, 2020

Brady had thrown a pass down the middle of the field to tight end Cameron Brate. The pass was knocked down, incomplete, giving Chicago possession. The play sealed a 20-19 win for the Bears.

The NFL world is now roasting Brady for appearing to forget what down it was.

Did Brady think the last play of the game was 3rd down? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/qOx3c5Pi7V — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 9, 2020

Brady just pulled a JR Smith and forgot what down it was 💀 pic.twitter.com/ZFW90prRga — Overtime (@overtime) October 9, 2020

Tom Brady doesn’t know what down it is pic.twitter.com/OQVFl3H821 — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) October 9, 2020

I need them #Olineman to cuss Brady out for not knowing it was 4th down!! 🤣😂😂🤣 — Marcus Spears (@mspears96) October 9, 2020

Brady wasn’t the only one who thought it was 3rd down. I mean the RB is the only player anywhere NEAR the sticks. The play caller might’ve been confused too. 🤷🏿‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/WhLh6ClAE1 — Darius Butler (@DariusJButler) October 9, 2020

“Never seen Brady forget what down it was in 20 years,” Patriots reporter Evan Lazar tweeted. “I almost think he was trying to dupe the refs. That’s how surprised I am.”

It was truly stunning to watch.

Tampa Bay dropped to 3-2 on the season with Thursday night’s loss, while Chicago improved to 4-1. Brady is certainly going to have to answer for this post-game.