NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Forgetting The Down

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.NFL Network.

Tom Brady has done just about everything over the course of his NFL career. The quarterback has won six Super Bowls, after all.

But has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback ever forgotten the down at the end of the game?

If he hadn’t, he appears to have now.

Brady seemed to not realize that his incomplete pass with less than a minute to play and the Bucs trailing the Bears came on fourth down. Video appeared to show Brady going up to the referees and asking why Tampa Bay had lost possession to Chicago.

Of course, the moment quickly went viral on social media.

Brady had thrown a pass down the middle of the field to tight end Cameron Brate. The pass was knocked down, incomplete, giving Chicago possession. The play sealed a 20-19 win for the Bears.

The NFL world is now roasting Brady for appearing to forget what down it was.

“Never seen Brady forget what down it was in 20 years,” Patriots reporter Evan Lazar tweeted. “I almost think he was trying to dupe the refs. That’s how surprised I am.”

It was truly stunning to watch.

Tampa Bay dropped to 3-2 on the season with Thursday night’s loss, while Chicago improved to 4-1. Brady is certainly going to have to answer for this post-game.


