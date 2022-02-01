NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Monday Night Comments

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke tonight for the first time after reports emerged over the weekend indicating he planned on retiring from the NFL.

Not surprisingly, Brady denied that he had made up his mind on his future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington broke the story on Saturday saying Brady was stepping away after 22 seasons.

“I’m still going through the process. … When the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision,” Brady told Jim Gray on his “Let’s Go” podcast, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

It doesn’t seem like anyone in the NFL world was really expecting Brady to announce any news tonight. Now, we wait until he feels the time is right.

I'm sure ESPN will be right, but Brady will keep the narrative going. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) February 1, 2022

It appears that the events of the weekend were good for the business of @TomBrady’s podcast. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) February 1, 2022

Tom Brady really a Top 5 sports menace lol if he leaked the info to Schefter and Darlington just to act like the news isn’t true(yet or not). TB12 got people’s careers hanging on the line(not really). — Chris Williamson (@CWilliamson44) February 1, 2022

So, we'll continue to wait for Tom Brady's retirement decision. https://t.co/OsjLnbUOMZ — Henry McKenna (@McKennAnalysis) February 1, 2022

no way he comes back for another year, but can you imagine lmao https://t.co/v07kIiXgyN — shea (@5h3a_) February 1, 2022

Just a gut but I think it’s more about putting a winning roster together next year than it is about family for Tom Brady. He’s there for his family and they come to the games. Not having a playoff caliber roster in place wouldn’t be worth playing next year. — Kevin ODonnell Fox13 (@ODonnellFox13) February 1, 2022

What if there's a scenario that Tom Brady DID plan to retire, but now that Schefter and Darlington scooped him on the news he changes his mind and returns out of spite so they'll be wrong? — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) February 1, 2022

For what it’s worth, while Brady is denying he’s made up his mind, Schefter is bullishly sticking with his and Darlington’s reporting.

“Look, he’s still processing it, still going through his decision. But he’s retiring, that’s the bottom line to the whole thing,” Schefter said on Get Up this morning. “And he wants to do it when he’s ready and make the announcement on his time schedule, the way that he wants to, which I would imagine would include some sort of tremendous video send-off on his social media accounts. But that’s where this is going now.”