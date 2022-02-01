NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Monday Night Comments

The Spun

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady spoke tonight for the first time after reports emerged over the weekend indicating he planned on retiring from the NFL.

Not surprisingly, Brady denied that he had made up his mind on his future. ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Jeff Darlington broke the story on Saturday saying Brady was stepping away after 22 seasons.

“I’m still going through the process. … When the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision,” Brady told Jim Gray on his “Let’s Go” podcast, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

It doesn’t seem like anyone in the NFL world was really expecting Brady to announce any news tonight. Now, we wait until he feels the time is right.

For what it’s worth, while Brady is denying he’s made up his mind, Schefter is bullishly sticking with his and Darlington’s reporting.

“Look, he’s still processing it, still going through his decision. But he’s retiring, that’s the bottom line to the whole thing,” Schefter said on Get Up this morning. “And he wants to do it when he’s ready and make the announcement on his time schedule, the way that he wants to, which I would imagine would include some sort of tremendous video send-off on his social media accounts. But that’s where this is going now.”

