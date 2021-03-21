The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Buccaneers Anniversary

Tom Brady at the Super Bowl parade in Tampa Bay.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 10: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his daughter Vivian celebrating their Super Bowl LV victory during a boat parade through the city on February 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

It has officially been just more than a year since Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. It was quite a Year 1 for Brady in Tampa Bay, too.

The legendary NFL quarterback led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the franchise. Brady now has seven Super Bowl titles.

News broke that Brady was signing in Tampa Bay on March 17, 2020.

Brady took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary, tweeting out a GIF of Kevin Garnett’s “anything is possible!” NBA Finals moment.

While this is a joyous anniversary for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, it’s probably not a special date for New England Patriots fans.

“Happy 1-year anniversary of Tom Brady announcing he is leaving the Patriots. Well, maybe happy isn’t the right word. Condolences on the 1-year anniversary of Tom Brady leaving the Patriots,” New England writer Ben Volin wrote.

Brady released a “FOREVER A PATRIOT” message on Twitter back in 2020, letting the fans know about his decision.

The rest, of course, is history.

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season, while the Patriots missed the playoffs.

What will Year 2 bring?


