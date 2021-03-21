NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady’s Buccaneers Anniversary

It has officially been just more than a year since Tom Brady signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in free agency. It was quite a Year 1 for Brady in Tampa Bay, too.

The legendary NFL quarterback led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season with the franchise. Brady now has seven Super Bowl titles.

News broke that Brady was signing in Tampa Bay on March 17, 2020.

One year ago today, news broke that Tom Brady would sign with the Bucs. He has since entered the wrong 🏠, forgotten 4th down, won his seventh 💍, thrown the Lombardi off a 🛥, gotten obliterated by 🥑 tequila and given out his📱number. We are all witnesses to this man’s undoing. pic.twitter.com/oeMQEwCj5V — JennaLaineESPN (@JennaLaineESPN) March 17, 2021

Brady took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary, tweeting out a GIF of Kevin Garnett’s “anything is possible!” NBA Finals moment.

While this is a joyous anniversary for Tampa Bay Buccaneers fans, it’s probably not a special date for New England Patriots fans.

“Happy 1-year anniversary of Tom Brady announcing he is leaving the Patriots. Well, maybe happy isn’t the right word. Condolences on the 1-year anniversary of Tom Brady leaving the Patriots,” New England writer Ben Volin wrote.

Happy 1-year anniversary of Tom Brady announcing he is leaving the Patriots. Well, maybe happy isn't the right word. Condolences on the 1-year anniversary of Tom Brady leaving the Patriots. — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) March 17, 2021

Brady released a “FOREVER A PATRIOT” message on Twitter back in 2020, letting the fans know about his decision.

FOREVER A PATRIOT pic.twitter.com/QSBOJBs4uy — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) March 17, 2020

The rest, of course, is history.

Brady led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl win in his first season, while the Patriots missed the playoffs.

What will Year 2 bring?