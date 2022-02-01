NFL World Speculating About Rob Gronkowski’s Decision

Now that Tom Brady is officially retired, everyone will now turn their focus to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

After all, the only reason Gronkowski came out of retirement was to play with Brady. They had numerous great seasons in New England together and won multiple Super Bowls.

Gronkowski is a free agent this offseason and will have plenty of suitors available to him if he wants to keep going.

That said, the NFL world is starting to wonder if Gronkowski will retire for a second time now that Brady is gone.

Bucs: what the hell are we gonna do now without Brady? Gronk: pic.twitter.com/4rU3mBNomD — Emerson Lotzia, Jr. (@EmersonLotzia) January 31, 2022

Gronk gonna have to break some news to the Bucs now too pic.twitter.com/ofjSP71coN — Pickswise (@Pickswise) February 1, 2022

"Any chance Gronk comes back?" pic.twitter.com/24uHuPZiyf — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) February 1, 2022

Gronk retirement hitting by close of business today — kyle (@knicks_tape99) February 1, 2022

Bruce Arians: “We’re trading for Jimmy G. You coming back, Rob?” Gronk: pic.twitter.com/HlbCmJOSkP — MyBookie – Bet With The Best (@MyBookie) January 31, 2022

Gronk gonna just copy and paste Brady’s retirement and post it tonight — NFL Humor (@NFLHumor) February 1, 2022

Chris Godwin, Rob Gronkowski and Leonard Fournette, among others, are all unrestricted free agents this year. Will be really interesting to see what the Buccaneers offense ultimately looks like post Tom Brady. — Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 1, 2022

Gronkowski was banged up a bit this season but still finished with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.

He also finished with over 100+ yards receiving in three games this season, including two of Tampa Bay’s last four games. His 800 yards were the most he’s had in a single season since 2017 when he was in New England.

Among tight ends, Gronkowski ranks third all-time in touchdowns, top five all-time in yards, plus has the most career postseason receiving yards.

If he decides to call it a career, there’s little doubt that he’d be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2027.