NFL World Speculating About Rob Gronkowski’s Decision

Rob Gronkowski embraces his Buccaneers teammates after scoring a touchdown.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 19: Rob Gronkowski #87 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrates with teammates in the first quarter of the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Raymond James Stadium on September 19, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

Now that Tom Brady is officially retired, everyone will now turn their focus to tight end Rob Gronkowski.

After all, the only reason Gronkowski came out of retirement was to play with Brady. They had numerous great seasons in New England together and won multiple Super Bowls.

Gronkowski is a free agent this offseason and will have plenty of suitors available to him if he wants to keep going.

That said, the NFL world is starting to wonder if Gronkowski will retire for a second time now that Brady is gone.

Gronkowski was banged up a bit this season but still finished with 802 yards and six touchdowns on 55 receptions.

He also finished with over 100+ yards receiving in three games this season, including two of Tampa Bay’s last four games. His 800 yards were the most he’s had in a single season since 2017 when he was in New England.

Among tight ends, Gronkowski ranks third all-time in touchdowns, top five all-time in yards, plus has the most career postseason receiving yards.

If he decides to call it a career, there’s little doubt that he’d be a first-ballot Hall of Famer in 2027.

About Hunter Hodies

Hunter is an intern at The Spun.