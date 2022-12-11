NFL World Speculating About Tom Brady's 2023 Decision

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 18: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers warms up prior to playing the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on September 18, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tom Brady is set to enter free agency after the 2022 season. All options are on the table, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

As of now, Rapoport and Pelissero wrote, it is possible that Brady decides to re-sign with Tampa Bay, looks elsewhere for a deal that will put him in a better spot to win another Super Bowl, or actually retires for good this time.

"Whatever decision Brady makes figures to come prior to the start of free agency in mid-March," Rapoport and Pelissero said. "For now, his focus remains where it normally is: winning an eighth Super Bowl ring."

Fans are already having some fun with the early Brady speculation.

"Another off-season headline in the making," one Giants fan wrote.

"He still wants to play," a Packers fan suggested.

"I'd watch the Saints. Still a loaded roster," another person theorized.

There were also calls for Brady to join the Panthers, Lions, Colts, Bears and 49ers, and even a few saying he should return to New England.

If Brady really does decide to test the free agent market, it will be a monster offseason story.