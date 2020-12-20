NFL World Stunned By The Buccaneers’ Performance Today

It’s been a rough day at the office for Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the Atlanta Falcons today.

Brady and the Bucs were outscored 17-0 in the first half and looked every bit as bad as that score would indicate. They punted on every drive and couldn’t get more than 26 yards on a single drive. The offensive line gave up two sacks on Tom Brady.

The Falcons, on the other hand, came out red hot with an 8-play, 75-yard touchdown drive to open the game. Atlanta followed that up with a touchdown and a field goal on their last two drives of the half to take their three-score lead.

Needless to say, the NFL world is collectively stunned by how poorly the Buccaneers played to start the game. Some are wondering if they’re playoff material at all right now.

Do the Bucs stink? — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 20, 2020

Bucs are down big at the half. Tampa Bay entered today as the No. 6 seed in the NFC. pic.twitter.com/fNDaLNDIfR — Sunday Night Football (@SNFonNBC) December 20, 2020

7 yards rushing for the #Bucs in that 1st half, which is roughly the size of two spaces in a parking lot. — Dan Lucas (@WFLADan) December 20, 2020

Some have pointed out that the Buccaneers are playing this poorly against a Falcons team that has former Bucs head coaches Raheem Morris and Dirk Koetter at the helm. Luke Easterling of USA Today called it “pretty fitting.”

Bucs getting outcoached by Raheem Morris & Dirk Koetter is pretty fitting. — Luke Easterling (@LukeEasterling) December 20, 2020

At 8-5, the Buccaneers are just one loss away from being effectively eliminated from the NFC South title race. Though they’d still be comfortably ahead in the wildcard race.

Tampa Bay opened up the second half with a touchdown from Leonard Fournette, a good sign of things to come. Lest we forget, Tom Brady has a history of making big comebacks against the Atlanta Falcons.

This game is far from over, but the luster on this offense-heavy team is starting to come off.

Can the Buccaneers come back in the second half and beat the Falcons?

The game is being played on FOX.