NHL Star Wants Tom Brady To Speak Up After George Floyd’s Death

On Friday, San Jose Sharks defenseman Evander Kane made a guest appearance on First Take with hosts Dominique Foxworth and Max Kellerman.

During his time on the show, Kane was asked about the death of George Floyd and the appropriate response. Protests were ignited in Minneapolis following Floyd’s death.

As hundreds protested the circumstances of Floyd’s death, athletes from around the country have been asked to weigh in. On Friday, Kane made it clear that African American athletes shouldn’t be the only ones whose voices are being heard right now.

He challenged white sports stars like Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Pittsburgh Penguins star center Sidney Crosby. “We’ve been outraged for hundreds of years, and nothing’s changed. It’s time for guys like Tom Brady and Sidney Crosby…to speak up,” Kane said on the show.

"We've been outraged for hundreds of years, and nothing's changed. It's time for guys like Tom Brady and Sidney Crosby … to speak up…" Evander Kane reacts to the death of George Floyd. pic.twitter.com/uQ3Gh8X8aW — First Take (@FirstTake) May 29, 2020

Floyd died earlier this week at a hospital not long after being taken into police custody. A video of Floyd’s arrest showed an officer kneeling on his neck.

The video quickly went viral on social media. Not long after the video went viral, all four police officers related to his arrest were fired from their respective positions.

The arresting officer was charged with third-degree murder on Friday.

Earlier this week, athletes like LeBron James made their voices heard loud and clear. We’ll have to wait and see if Brady or Crosby respond to Kane’s charge.