Nick Wright Names The Most ‘Surprising’ NFL Storyline So Far

We’re almost at the midway point of the 2020 NFL season and there have been a lot of compelling storylines so far. But one story is particularly interesting to FOX Sports analyst Nick Wright.

On Wednesday’s edition of The Herd with Colin Cowherd, Wright conceded that Tom Brady’s exceptional campaign has been the most surprising story of the 2020 season. Brady is off to a 5-2 start, throwing for 1,910 yards, 18 touchdowns and only four picks so far.

“Right now, in this moment, Tom Brady absolutely wins the title belt of most surprising story of the 2020 NFL season,” Wright said. He then showed some humility by telling Cowherd, “I’ve got to let you have it, Colin.”

However, Wright stopped short of making any strong predictions for how Brady will finish the season. He still doesn’t believe that Brady and the Bucs will beat the Packers or Seahawks in the playoffs. And he isn’t even convinced they’ll ultimately win the NFC South, either.

It’s hard to argue with Wright there. Brady and the Bucs are playing great right now, and they’ll get better with Antonio Brown entering the fold soon.

But in fairness, Brady has already beaten Rodgers and the Packers. And right now the Seahawks defense is their biggest liability.

Whether Tom Brady is playing postseason football at home or on the road, his overwhelming experience gives him an edge in almost any matchup.

Will Nick Wright be forced to watch Tom Brady in another Super Bowl this year?