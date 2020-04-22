Official Details Emerge From Rob Gronkowski Trade

On Tuesday afternoon, a report emerged suggesting retired NFL tight end Rob Gronkowski was hoping to return to the league.

NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport said Gronk spoke with the New England Patriots and told them he wanted back on the field. However, he did not want to return as a member of the Patriots.

Not long after, ESPN’s Adam Schefter revealed the Patriots traded Gronk to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. A few hours after the report came out, the Buccaneers announced the official details of the trade.

“The fourth-round pick is the second of two Tampa Bay owned in the fourth round, a compensatory selection that was number 139 overall,” the Buccaneers said in a statement. “The pick the Patriots dealt is number 241 overall and was obtained from Seattle last year in a trade of tight end Jacob Hollister.”

We've agreed to trade for TE Rob Gronkowski. 📰: https://t.co/zaGisKOSFu pic.twitter.com/lujKVbOJFu — Tampa Bay Buccaneers (@Buccaneers) April 22, 2020

Gronk and Brady were an unstoppable force in New England for nearly a decade.

Gronk’s 79 regular-season touchdowns from 2010-19 were the most by any player. Even after a year out of football, he led the league in touchdown receptions for the decade.

Now Brady and his favorite target are back together in Tampa. The greatest quarterback of all time has easily the best weapons of his career.

The Buccaneers will be dangerous in 2020.