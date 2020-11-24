Ohio State Fans Loved Tom Brady’s Interceptions Last Night

The stage was set for Tom Brady to orchestrate a game-winning drive on Monday night against the Rams. We’ve seen that movie so many times over the course of his career, but this time around it had a different ending.

With less than two minutes remaining, Brady tried to throw a pass up the seam to Cameron Brate. Either he completely missed the safety or just made an awful throw because the football went right into the arms of Rams safety Jordan Fuller.

Fuller, an Ohio State product, had the best game of his young career on Monday Night Football. The rookie defensive back finished the game with two interceptions.

Over the course of his career with the Buckeyes, the star safety had 216 tackles and five interceptions. As you’d expect, Ohio State fans were celebrating Fuller’s accomplishments on Monday night.

Here’s the game-sealing interception for Fuller:

Jordan Fuller's second pick of Tom Brady on the night. He good.pic.twitter.com/j1CF71JcUv — Eleven Warriors (@11W) November 24, 2020

This might just be the strangest coincidence of all time, but Brady and Fuller were both the No. 199 overall pick in their respective drafts. NFL fans were absolutely stunned by that fact.

Woah 😳 Jordan Fuller picked off Brady TWICE! (via @Ian_OConnor) pic.twitter.com/E9E8krnWMF — ESPN Australia & NZ (@ESPNAusNZ) November 24, 2020

Fuller obviously has a long way to go before he has a Hall of Fame career like Brady. Monday’s performance was a great start for the former Buckeye though.