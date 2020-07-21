OJ Howard Shares Thoughts On Playing With Rob Gronkowski

When the Buccaneers traded for Rob Gronkowski out of retirement, many thought it signaled the end of O.J. Howard’s tenure in Tampa.

A first-round pick for the Bucs out of Alabama in 2017, Howard never quite found his fit in Bruce Arians’ system last year. With Gronk joining the team and fellow tight end Cameron Brate already in the fold, it seemed logical that Tampa Bay would explore trading the 25-year-old Howard.

However, that did not happen, and the Bucs are poised to enter training camp with all three on the roster. With Chris Godwin and Mike Evans on the outside, that’s a lot of mouths to feed in the passing game, but Howard is hopeful that Tom Brady can keep everyone happy.

In an appearance on NFL Network’s “Good Morning Football” today, Howard expressed excitement about the possibility of playing with both men.

“One thing about Tom, I’ve watched him for years in New England, he’s always in the game,” Howard said. “I think that’s something he can bring to our team. No matter what the score is, no matter how it starts in the first half, I think we’ll always have a chance when it comes down to the final minutes of the game. He’ll keep it close. For Gronk, those two have a connection. Having those two on a team should help us take our team to the next level.”

In general, Howard is feeling confident about the damage he and his teammates can do on offense. With so many returning playmakers, plus Rob Gronkowski, Brady and a revamped offensive line, the sky is the limit.

“As far as our offense, you can line us up versus any offense in the league, we’re right up there at the top,” Howard said this morning. “Time will tell how good we are. You put us on paper and we’re one of the best in the league, if not the best.”

In three NFL seasons, Howard has made 94 receptions for 1,456 yards and 12 touchdowns.

