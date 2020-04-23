The Tampa Bay Buccaneers made a huge splash this week by acquiring Rob Gronkowski from the New England Patriots. His arrival in Tampa Bay could spell the departure of another tight end on the roster.

Prior to adding Gronkowski to their roster, the Buccaneers already had a solid duo at tight end in Cameron Brate and OJ Howard. Well, it appears the latter may want out of town.

According to a report from JoeBucsFan.com, the former first-round pick from Alabama wants a fresh start elsewhere in the NFL. It would put an end to Howard’s three-year tenure with the Buccaneers.

Howard remains on his rookie contract, so any team interested in trading for him wouldn’t have to take on that much money.

This past season, Howard had 34 receptions for 459 yards and one touchdowns. His role diminished in Bruce Arians’ offense.

Howard’s best season came back in 2018, when he had 565 yards and five touchdowns. The biggest issue for him is that he’s inconsistent when it comes to make contested catches.

Earlier this offseason, the Buccaneers nearly had a deal in place to ship Howard to the Washington Redskins in exchange for Trent Williams. Perhaps they’ll revisit this trade later this week.

We’ll find out in the coming days if the Buccaneers can move Howard for 2020 draft picks.