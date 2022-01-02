OJ Simpson Has 1-Word Reaction To Antonio Brown

When you’ve lost O.J. Simpson, you’ve really lost everybody. That’s where Antonio Brown is after his sideline meltdown at MetLife Stadium today.

After reportedly being benched in the third quarter of the Bucs’ 28-24 win over the New York Jets, Brown took off his pads and jersey and made his way into the locker room shirtless. The shocking scene was likely the last thing we’ll see from Brown in a Tampa Bay uniform.

The infamous Simpson reacted to Brown’s outburst on Twitter, calling the episode “inexcusable” and then sharing some more thoughts in a short video.

Check it out:

Look, we don’t need to remind you about the skeletons in O.J. Simpson’s closet. So if he’s saying this about AB, then AB really lost his mind today.

The Bucs are likely to cut Brown ASAP. They’ve tolerated plenty of his shenanigans in the past, but this has to be the last straw.