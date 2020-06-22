An old video of Tom Brady talking about his dad is going viral on Father’s Day.

The six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach shares a very special relationship with his father, Tom Brady Sr.

Earlier today, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback took to social media to post a heartfelt message for his old man.

“HFD Pops!!! I am so grateful to have you always by my side. From as early as I can remember, there was NEVER a moment where you didn’t have the time for me. Whether you drove me to Terry Whitfield’s batting cage in Burlingame at 8pm after dinner the night before a big game, or brought me to CSM to have football Coach Tom Martinez tune me up before the football season, or whether I would visit you at your office and you would write down math problems on your yellow note book to keep me busy, you always followed thru and showed me the way. You taught me how to treat others and you worked every day of your life to provide your kids with an opportunity to follow their dreams!

This picture was taken 6 years ago, at a course you and I never could have dreamed of playing together, Augusta National. Dreams really do come true! But when I think of someone who would give anything in the world to make my dreams come true, it always comes back to you! I pray we have many more years together on and off the golf course, and I will try my best to emulate you as I parent three kids of my own!” he wrote.

Brady has gotten emotional while talking about his dad.

The then-New England Patriots quarterback teared up when he was asked about his “hero” before the Super Bowl in 2017.

That video has been going viral on Father’s Day today.

Happy Father’s Day, Mr. Brady!