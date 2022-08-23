Ominous Details Emerging From Tom Brady's Extended Absence

TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 24: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Raymond James Stadium on October 24, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Tom Brady's absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers stirred up so much controversy that a new theory would emerge on Twitter each day that he was away from the facility.

During an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show this week, Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times was asked about Brady's recent break.

Stroud didn't provide full details as to why Brady was away from the Buccaneers. He did, however, debunk the narrative saying the legendary quarterback went on vacation with his family.

“It’s not a vacation, let’s put it that way,” Stroud said Monday on “The Dan Patrick Show.” “Was it necessary for him to be with his family? I think so. Did they have it planned before training camp? Yeah, they would have. But it wasn’t as if like, ‘Hey, I was out and we made these great family plans before school starts and we’re going to stay committed to that.’ I do think that at 45, having played 22 years, he knows what he has to do in training camp to get ready. There’s still three weeks before the start of the regular season if you count the week leading up to the Dallas game.

"So, this was all kind of built in. But like I said, I think we’ll find out the reason here, whether Brady announces it or it just gets out that it’s personal and he’ll talk about it when he’s ready to.”

Stroud added that Brady wasn't away from the team due to a health issue for himself or a family member.

Brady has already returned to training camp for the Buccaneers, but he hasn't yet revealed why he was away for 11 days.

Maybe, just maybe, Brady will comment on his absence at some point in the future.