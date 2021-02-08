Only 2 Teams ‘Aggressively’ Pursued Tom Brady Last Year

It’s unfathomable, but believe it or not just two teams “aggressively” pursued Tom Brady during last year’s off-season, per ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Brady won his seventh Super Bowl Sunday night, less than a year after signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as a free agent. The Bucs were just one of two teams that “aggressively” pursued the veteran quarterback.

“When Tom Brady became a free agent last March, a mere two teams aggressively pursued him: the Chargers and Buccaneers. Others made calls, but seemingly no real push,” Schefty tweeted Sunday night.

The Chargers were the other team, of course in the addition to the Bucs, to make a run at Brady. No. 12 liked what he saw from Tampa Bay’s roster a bit better though and signed a two-year deal with the organization as a result.

The decision paid off Sunday night when Brady won his seventh Super Bowl.

The Chargers would have done anything possible to sign Tom Brady out of free agency. But it didn’t turn out too bad for the organization in the end. Los Angeles selected Justin Herbert with the No. 6 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and he’s a star in the making after winning this year’s Rookie of the Year award.

The scary thing about Brady, meanwhile, is he isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. No. 12 won his seventh Super Bowl on Sunday and his first with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

We’re excited to see what the GOAT has in store next season. The Bucs will without a doubt be back in the championship mix.