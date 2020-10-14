The Spun

Packers Running Back Has Epic Response To Tom Brady Question

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - SEPTEMBER 13: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against the New Orleans Saints at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on September 13, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Last Thursday night, Tom Brady made a mistake that shocked the NFL world during the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 20-19 loss to the Chicago Bears.

Staring a fourth down in the face with 38 seconds to go, Brady failed to connect with tight end Cameron Brate. Following the play, Brady held up four fingers and appeared to mouth “fourth down?”

The greatest quarterback of all-time appeared not to know what down it was, leading to a turnover on downs and subsequent loss. Before the Buccaneers face off against Green Bay, a Packers player made a joke about that play.

Packers running back Jamaal Williams was asked who had the better quarterback, him or Buccaneers running back Ronald Jones.

“Look, I’m pretty sure my quarterback knows what fourth down is. Aaron Rodgers would never do that. He’s too smart for that. We’d never be in that type of situation,” Williams said.

Of course, Brady claims he knew exactly what down it was. “Yeah, you’re up against the clock and you’re up against the — I knew we had to gain a chunk, so I should have been thinking more first down instead of chunk in that situation,” he said.

Green Bay and Tampa Bay should provide fans with one of the best games of the weekend. A little smack talk before the game couldn’t hurt.

The Packers and Buccaneers kick off at 4:25 p.m. ET.


