Paige Spiranac Names Her Pick For Greatest Athlete Ever

Who’s the greatest athlete of all-time?

Following the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ win over the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, many are giving that nod to Tom Brady.

Brady, who very much enjoyed his time at the Super Bowl parade today, now has seven championships. That’s more than any franchise in NFL history.

“The conversation surrounding Brady now goes from greatest football player of all time to possibly the greatest athlete of all time. He now has one more championship than Michael Jordan, and Brady will be compared to other great athletes in other sports throughout history. Brady didn’t want to talk about that after the game. He’s not worried about his legacy yet. For now, he’s just about collecting trophies,” CBS Sports’ Jamey Eisenberg said this week.

Paige Spiranac has another pick, though.

The popular social media personality made her pick on Twitter this week.

“Bo Jackson is the greatest athlete of all time and if you disagree then watch Tom Brady run a 40 yard dash,” she tweeted.

It’s a fair point.

If we’re talking strictly athleticism, it’s hard to top Bo Jackson, who managed to star in two different sports.

Who’s your pick for the G.O.A.T?