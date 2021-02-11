Paige Spiranac Admits What She Loves About The Tom Brady Video

Yesterday, Tom Brady showed he could have fun just like the rest of us, getting a buzz on at the Bucs’ Super Bowl boat parade. Paige Spiranac took notice.

Spiranac, who is not afraid to call it how she sees it on Twitter, expressed her approval for the viral video of a boozy Brady stumbling off the boat and being helped by a teammate.

“I love seeing superhuman people do normal people things,” Spiranac tweeted.

I love seeing superhuman people do normal people things pic.twitter.com/Mko3eTC5eP — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) February 10, 2021

Without question, this is as “normal” as we’ve seen Brady. We weren’t even sure he drank alcohol considering he doesn’t even let himself eat strawberries or nightshades.

Another thing that has become normal for Brady is Super Bowl titles. He’s now won a ridiculous seven in his career in 10 total appearances.

It wouldn’t shock us if he adds another to his total very soon, perhaps as early as next season.