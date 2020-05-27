Paige Spiranac Nearly Made A Risqué Tom Brady Golf Bet

Tom Brady’s crazy shot on the seventh hole of The Match: Champions for Charity nearly came at a big cost to popular Instagram golfer Paige Spiranac.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ new quarterback was struggling in a big way through the first six holes of the match against Tiger Woods and Peyton Manning on Sunday afternoon. He could barely find the fairway and was spraying shots all over the course.

Then, magic happened. Brady holed out from 150-plus yards away on No. 7, making a birdie. No one had a better shot all day.

Spiranac, who has amassed more than 2.5 million followers on Instagram, revealed during the match that she came close to making a risqué bet on Brady’s game.

“I was about to tweet I’ll get an Only Fans account if Brady makes a par. Thank god I didn’t do that,” Spiranac tweeted Sunday.

Only Fans, for those unaware, is a popular X-rated site in which people can share uncensored content with paying subscribers.

A fan asked Spiranac, who also hosts a podcast, if she was “running out of ideas.”

“I was just thinking of the most outrageous bet I could do because I thought there was no way he would make par,” she wrote back.

It’s tough to blame Spiranac for having major doubt in Brady’s golf abilities up to that point. She wasn’t the only one who thought about making a major bet, either.

PGA Tour star Brooks Koepka offered to donate $100,000 to charity if Brady made a par or better on the front nine. Koepka had to pay up on his bet unlike Spiranac (for a good cause, obviously).

Hopefully we’ll get more entertainment from The Match Part 3 whenever it happens.