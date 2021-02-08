Paige Spiranac’s Tweet About The Halftime Show Is Going Viral

The Super Bowl halftime show always seems to draw mixed reviews every year and it was no different on Sunday night.

The Weeknd starred in the Super Bowl halftime show at Raymond James Stadium on Sunday evening. He turned in quite a performance, finishing his show with the extremely popular hit “Blinding Lights.”

Popular social media personality Paige Spiranac shared her reaction to the halftime show on her Twitter account.

“I don’t care what you have to say, I liked the halftime show,” she tweeted.

Spiranac then joked about one particular aspect of the halftime show. That tweet is probably a bit too NSFW to put in here, so we’ll just link to it.

In all, it seemed like a very successful halftime show.

ESPN NFL analyst Mina Kimes was among the biggest praisers on social media.

“half of my timeline doesn’t like this show and I’m perplexed cause…it’s awesome???” she tweeted. “yall are crazy that slapped.”

Where would you rank The Weeknd’s halftime show among the recent ones?