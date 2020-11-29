Patrick Mahomes Had Brutally Honest Response To Brady Comparisons

Tom Brady has been dominating the NFL for two decades, winning six Super Bowls and contending for championships basically every season.

Patrick Mahomes is on his way to doing the same. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback is coming off a Super Bowl victory and looks primed to win another.

This week, Brady and Mahomes will meet in Tampa Bay.

Ahead of the Sunday afternoon matchup, Mahomes was asked about getting compared to Brady. He had a brutally honest response.

“I don’t know if I’m on his level yet. He’s a global star, and so for me I just try and be myself,” Mahomes said bluntly.

That’s a respectful answer from Mahomes.

Mahomes and Brady shared a cool moment following the AFC Championship Game in January 2019, when the Patriots beat the Chiefs in overtime.

“First of all, I’m thankful that Tom talked to Patrick when Patrick was young and gave him the words of encouragement that he did after the championship game there,” Chiefs coach Andy Reid said on Wednesday. “I’m grateful to him for that. To a young guy, that means a lot.

“I can’t tell you how much I appreciated that, and Patrick did, too. It was just a respect thing and I just really thought that was great. That was a tough game, and he just said, ‘Hey, you just keep being you and things are going to work out.’ I think that just kind of, those simple words, that’s big for a young guy to hear, especially from somebody that great.”

Kansas City and Tampa Bay are scheduled to kick off at 4:25 p.m. E.T. on CBS.