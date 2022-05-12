Look: Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady Matchup Announced

TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Patrick Mahomes #15 of the Kansas City Chiefs speak after Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

The full NFL schedule won't be released until later tonight, but we already know when Patrick Mahomes and Tom Brady will square off.

It was announced on NFL Network's Good Morning Football that the Kansas City Chiefs will take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

This matchup between the Chiefs and Buccaneers will take place on NBC's Sunday Night Football. Kickoff is currently set for 8:30 p.m. ET.

The last time the Buccaneers and Chiefs met, Brady tossed three touchdown passes in a Super Bowl victory.

Mahomes, meanwhile, was under constant pressure. He finished Super Bowl LV with 270 passing yards and two interceptions.

In 2020, however, Mahomes had 462 passing yards and three touchdowns in a 27-24 victory over the Buccaneers.

Whenever Brady and Mahomes go head-to-head, the TV ratings are massive. NBC should expect a strong audience for this Oct. 2 showdown.