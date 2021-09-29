In just a few days, the New England Patriots will welcome Tom Brady back into Foxboro for the first time since he left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Before he returns, though, one Patriots assistant coach had a strong message for the man who brought New England six Super Bowls. Running backs coach Ivan Fears made it clear he still has love for Tom Brady, but right now he’s the “enemy.”

“I love Tom Brady. I always have. I spent 20 years with the young guy. I am very honored to have been a part of the team with him. I still think he’s the greatest. But right now, that SOB is the enemy.”

Here’s more via Pro Football Talk:

“However you put it, he’s coming in, he’s the enemy. I still love him, I think he’s a great person, but we’re not going to be sharing any love when it comes to game time. We’ll share that love afterwards, when it’s all said and done. I think he’s a great person, hell of a leader. I miss him as a person. Right now I’m happy for him, for the success he’s had. And I’m looking forward to trying to beat his butt. That’s what counts. That’s all that matters right now. We’re going after each other.”

Brady will come back to Foxboro as the heavy favorite. Even with a banged up secondary, the Buccaneers defense is still one of the best in the league and will give rookie quarterback Mac Jones fits.

Oh by the way, Brady will likely pass Drew Brees for the all-time passing record against his former team.

Tampa Bay and New England kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC.