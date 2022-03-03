Peter King Gives Percent Chance Of Tom Brady’s Return

On Thursday afternoon, NFL insider Peter King suggested that Tom Brady might not be done in the NFL.

During an appearance on Pro Football Talk, King spoke with fellow insider Mike Florio about a potential comeback for the 22-year NFL veteran. King said there is a 42-percent chance Brady comes back at some point.

Here’s more via Joe Bucs Fan:

And it was there this week that King said he believes that there’s “a 42 percent chance” Tom Brady will return to the field of play. King didn’t say this season, but that was the implication. And King did not reject the notion floated by Florio that Brady isn’t really retired, as if he’s just retired from Tampa Bay and is waiting out his future.

It’s not the first time King has suggested that Brady might come back. In a column earlier this week, he said he would not be surprised to see Brady back in the NFL – in the next year or two.

“I think, by the way, I will not be surprised if Tom Brady, sometime in the next year or two, says he wants to play football again,” he said in the article. “Educated hunch.”

Will Brady return to the NFL? We’ll just have to wait and see.