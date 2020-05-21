Peyton Manning Fires Back At Tom Brady Ahead Of Sunday

Peyton Manning and Tom Brady had several notable battles on the football field. They’ll have another one on Sunday, though it’ll take place on the golf course.

Manning, partnered with Tiger Woods, will take on Brady, partnered with Phil Mickelson, in “The Match” in Florida on Sunday afternoon.

The two legendary quarterbacks have been exchanging in some trash talk ahead of the event. Brady sent Manning a message earlier in the week.

“I’m just worried about them pumping crowd noise in there if he starts making putts like they used to at the RCA Dome,” Brady told Bleacher Report.

The RCA Dome is alleged to have pumped in some crowd noise during memorable Colts games. Manning joked about the allegations in a Peyton’s Places episode with Brady.

Brady thinks Peyton might have some tricks up his sleeve just like back in the day 😂 Tune into #CapitalOnesTheMatch on May 24 at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/dCCf1SqiK5 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 19, 2020

Manning sent a shot back at Brady on Wednesday.

The former Denver Broncos quarterback said that Brady is probably out for “revenge” for the 2016 AFC Championship Game loss.

Denver beat New England, 20-18, on way to the Super Bowl. Manning had 176 yards and two touchdowns on 17-of-32 passing.

Peyton says Brady is still mad about their last game against each other and is looking for revenge 🤣#CapitalOnesTheMatch this Sunday at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/XsQ0WJS2fz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2020

Brady has won six Super Bowls to Manning’s two, so he probably isn’t out for complete “revenge,” but we like the pre-match trash talk.

The Match is set to be televised on TNT on Sunday afternoon beginning at 3 p.m. E.T.

Who are you taking on the golf course – Brady or Manning?