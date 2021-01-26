Peyton Manning Reveals If He Thinks Tom Brady Will Retire

For most NFL players, appearing in the Super Bowl once would be a dream come true. Tom Brady, meanwhile, is preparing for his 10th appearance on the biggest stage the league has to offer.

Brady’s transition from the AFC to the NFC wasn’t as challenging as his critics thought it’d be. Sure, there was some obstacles along the way, but Brady already has the Tampa Bay Buccaneers contending for a championship.

Considering how well Brady played this season, the future Hall of Famer should be welcomed with open arms by Tampa Bay if he chooses to return for another year.

In the event the Buccaneers upset the Chiefs next Sunday in the Super Bowl, the Hollywood ending will be waiting there on the table for Brady. Would he be willing to walk away from the game though?

That was the question Peyton Manning was asked during his latest appearance on ABC’s Good Morning America. Regardless of the result, Manning believes Brady will keep playing in the NFL for at least another year.

“It’s such an individual decision, nobody can make that decision for you,” Manning said. “I have so much respect for Tom, the battles we had on the field, we formed a friendship off the field as well. Always felt he brought out the best in me and vice versa for him. I don’t think he will because it’s his first year in Tampa. He’s having a lot of fun, he’s happy, he’s joyous and I can see him doing it for a few more years no matter what happens on Super Bowl Sunday.”

Manning retired from the NFL after the Denver Broncos defeated the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

It would be fitting if Brady’s final game was played in the Super Bowl, but on the other hand, it would be uncharacteristic of him to retire when he still has some good football left in him.

After all, Brady did sign a two-year deal with the Buccaneers this past offseason.