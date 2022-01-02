PGA Tour Star Has Prediction For Antonio Brown’s Future

It seems unlikely that Antonio Brown has much of an NFL future after his antics today. But while it seems unlikely that Brown suits up for another NFL team in 2022, one PGA star believes we haven’t seen the last of the now-former Buccaneers wide receiver.

Taking to Twitter, four-time major winner Brooks Koepka predicted that Antonio Brown will fight one of the Paul brothers before the year is over. Jake Paul most recently knocked out Tyron Woodley a few weeks back, while Logan Paul has not fought since fighting Floyd Mayweather in 2019.

“Hot take: AB will fight a Paul brother before the year is over,” Koepka said.

It’s a bet that a lot of people would seemingly take. Koepka’s tweet has over 80,000 likes and 8,000 retweets in just two hours. And it’s not like there isn’t a history between Antonio Brown and the Paul brothers.

Hot take: AB will fight a Paul brother before the year is over — Brooks Koepka (@BKoepka) January 2, 2022

Antonio Brown has previously threatened to knock out Logan Paul. The two once spent a period of time making diss tracks about one another.

Back in 2020 the two even agreed to fight before it was ultimately called off. Paul called off the fight after Brown was arrested for allegedly assaulting a truck driver.

But it doesn’t seem like the two have any lingering bad blood these days. Brown and Jake Paul were seen sitting together at UFC 261, and they seemed to be having a good time.

Now that Antonio Brown is unemployed and the Paul brothers are both looking for a new opponent, anything is possible.