Photo: Bucs DB Antoine Winfield Jr. Unveils Lombardi Trophy Tattoo

Antoine Winfield Jr. holds up two fingers and taunts Tyreek Hill.TAMPA, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 07: Antoine Winfield Jr. #31 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers taunts Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter in Super Bowl LV at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Players celebrate winning the Super Bowl in different ways. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. did so by getting a tattoo.

Not just any tattoo either. Tonight, Winfield unveiled his special ink, which featured the Lombardi Trophy, along with the Super Bowl LV numerals.

Winfield’s tattoo also includes a Bucs logo and hands praying. It’s exceptionally detailed, as one would expect such a project to be.

Here’s a look at the finished product, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, who snapped a screenshot of Winfield’s Instagram story.

A second-round pick out of Minnesota, Winfield was a key contributor as a rookie in Tampa Bay. He started all 16 regular season games, recording 94 tackles, six passes defensed, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In the playoffs, Winfield started three games, missing the NFC Championship Game due to injury. He made 18 tackles and picked off a pass in the Super Bowl.

Winfield also provided a lasting image of the big game with his taunting of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill following a fourth down incompletion in the fourth quarter.


