Photo: Bucs DB Antoine Winfield Jr. Unveils Lombardi Trophy Tattoo

Players celebrate winning the Super Bowl in different ways. Tampa Bay Buccaneers rookie defensive back Antoine Winfield Jr. did so by getting a tattoo.

Not just any tattoo either. Tonight, Winfield unveiled his special ink, which featured the Lombardi Trophy, along with the Super Bowl LV numerals.

Winfield’s tattoo also includes a Bucs logo and hands praying. It’s exceptionally detailed, as one would expect such a project to be.

Here’s a look at the finished product, via Rick Stroud of the Tampa Bay Times, who snapped a screenshot of Winfield’s Instagram story.

Don’t know about Mike Evans, but ⁦@AntoineWJr11⁩ has his Lombardi Trophy tattoo. He posted this to his Instagram. pic.twitter.com/HHVcVQ1Q9F — Rick Stroud (@NFLSTROUD) February 23, 2021

A second-round pick out of Minnesota, Winfield was a key contributor as a rookie in Tampa Bay. He started all 16 regular season games, recording 94 tackles, six passes defensed, three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery.

In the playoffs, Winfield started three games, missing the NFC Championship Game due to injury. He made 18 tackles and picked off a pass in the Super Bowl.

Winfield also provided a lasting image of the big game with his taunting of Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill following a fourth down incompletion in the fourth quarter.