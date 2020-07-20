Photo: Camille Kostek Celebrates Becoming An SI Swimsuit Veteran

It’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit release week, which means a group of rookie models are graduating to veteran status.

Camille Kostek, a 2019 cover model, is among those graduating to vet status. The girlfriend of Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end posted a heartwarming message on Instagram.

“Rookie Year has come to a close and the 2020 issue drops TUESDAY JULY 21st !!!!! Officially a Vet,” she wrote.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shared an early look at one of Kostek’s 2020 shoots, as well.

“For me, becoming a woman to represent the iconic Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue is my version of the dream job. I didn’t grow up wanting to be a model. I did when I saw the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue for the first time in 2008 that instilled the dream of wanting to be a model for THEM specifically. I have been so impressed and drawn to who and what they have represented over the years and they continue to inspire me to this day.

They embody inclusivity, breaking molds, being bold, highlighting our passions and honoring our purpose that go beyond posing for the magazine. This brand is IT. The people that make up their team, to the models that grace the pages, it all aligns and I am forever grateful to have been accepted by them to be a face that represents their brand. I will treasure being a part of this movement for life,” Kostek said.

The 2020 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit magazine is set to be released online and in newsstands on July 21.