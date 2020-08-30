Photo: Camille Kostek Is Now Ready For The Buccaneers Season

It’s not easy to adjust your NFL fandom, but that’s what Camille Kostek has to do ahead of the 2020 regular season.

Rob Gronkowski’s longtime girlfriend, a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model, has been a longtime fan of the New England Patriots. But that has to change now.

Kostek, a former Patriots cheerleader, is ready for the Buccaneers season. She has her gear ready.

“Adapting to the change,” Kostek wrote on Instagram, adding: “#patsnationforeverinmyheart”

Thankfully for Kostek, the Buccaneers aren’t scheduled to play the Patriots this season. But maybe Tampa Bay and New England will meet in the Super Bowl.

Tampa Bay’s head coach, Bruce Arians, is impressed with what he’s seen from Gronkowski so far.

“The back surgeries have healed. So he had a year of healing. He looks to me like he was five or six years ago,” Arians said of Gronkowski.

The head coach admitted that Gronk is still adjusting to the Florida heat, though.

“The heat is kicking his ass pretty good,” Arians joked.

Thankfully for the star tight end, the Buccaneers are scheduled to open the 2020 regular season in a dome. Tampa Bay will play at New Orleans on Sunday, Sept. 13. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on FOX.