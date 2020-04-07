Photo: First Look At Tom Brady’s New Bucs Jersey

On Tuesday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers released a video on social media showing off the team’s new jerseys.

Buccaneers linebackers Lavonte David and Devin White and wide receiver Chris Godwin were the stars of the show. Godwin sported his new No. 14 just a few days after he surrendered to new Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady.

The longtime New England Patriots quarterback didn’t make an appearance in the video. However, ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter showed what Brady’s new jersey looks like from the team store.

Immediately after Brady signed with the Bucs, his jersey became the hottest ticket on the market. After the team unveiled its new uniforms, that’s likely to be the case once again.

Here’s the first look at Brady’s new jersey.

Now available from the Buccaneers’ team store: Tom Brady jerseys in their new look. pic.twitter.com/ooiOibFqLJ — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 7, 2020

Arguably the greatest quarterback of all time signed a two-year deal with the Buccaneers. He’s set to earn $50 million, with another $9 million available thanks to incentives.

Tampa Bay will enter the 2020 season as one of the favorites in the NFC thanks to its new quarterback. He’ll have plenty of receiving options to throw to this season as well.

Godwin and fellow wide receiver Mike Evans are arguably the top tandem in the league. The Buccaneers also sport talented tight end options with O.J. Howard and Cameron Brate.