Photo Of Patrick Mahomes’ Insane Throw Is Going Viral

The boxscore won’t show it, but Patrick Mahomes made some absurd throws in Super Bowl LV.

Mahomes’ magic wasn’t enough to lift the Kansas City Chiefs over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers tonight. As a matter of fact, it was one of the biggest blowouts in recent Super Bowl history.

However, there was one throw that Mahomes made in the fourth quarter that had the NFL world in awe. He lost his balance and was about to hit the ground yet managed to fire a bullet to Darrel Williams at the goal line.

Williams ended up dropping the pass from Mahomes, but that doesn’t change the fact that he made an incredible throw that no one else in the league can make.

Unfortunately this throw will most likely be forgotten due to the outcome.

Truth be told, it’s a shame we didn’t get to witness a shootout between Tom Brady and Mahomes.

With tonight’s win, Brady now has seven Super Bowl rings. It’ll be very hard for anyone to surpass him as the greatest quarterback of all-time.

Maybe, just maybe Mahomes will have a chance at some point in his career to inch closer to Brady’s legacy. But for now, all the credit in the world has to go to the 43-year-old quarterback.