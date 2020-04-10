Photo: Tom Brady Files For 2 New Tampa Bay-Related Trademarks

Two weeks ago, new Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady filed a new trademark for the following slogan: “TB X TB.”

Josh Gerben, who works for a trademark law firm, revealed Brady wasn’t done just yet. Earlier this week, Brady reportedly filed two new trademarks relating to his new stomping grounds.

Brady reportedly hopes to hopes to trademark “Tompa Bay” and “Tampa Brady” for use in merchandise, including clothing, headwear and footwear. He filed for the trademarks on April 6.

According to a report from ESPN, he’s not the first person to file for those trademarks, though. Two other people have filed trademarks for the phrases Brady is hoping to taking over.

Here’s more from ESPN:

According to records, a resident of St. Petersburg, Florida, filed a trademark application for the “Tompa Bay” phrase on March 31 for use on hats and shirts. Applications for “Tompa Bay,” “Tompa Bay Beach Club,” “Tompa Bay Florida” and “Tompa Bay Buccaneers” were filed by a man in Phoenix on March 18 for use on athletic apparel, including shirts, pants, jackets, footwear, hats, caps and athletic uniforms.

The new Buccaneers quarterback clearly wants to take advantage of his new surroundings.

Last year, he unsuccessfully tried to trademark the phrase “Tom Terrific.”

Maybe he’ll have a little more luck this time around.