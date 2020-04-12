Photo: Tom Brady, Gisele Appear To Be Enjoying Tampa Bay

Now that he’s a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady has wasted little time bringing his wife Gisele and the rest of his family down to central Florida.

Judging by some of the pictures Brady and Gisele are taking, it looks like they’re settling in pretty nicely too. Taking to Instagram over the weekend, Gisele posted a beautiful photo of her husband and kids enjoying time on the beach.

“Happy Easter from our family to yours!” she wrote. “I hope the meaning of this day of renewal and rebirth, can bring us to be more compassionate, to love more, to help more, to be more united. May each new day allow us to be the best version of ourselves! Wishing you a day filled with love.”

Brady then responded to his wife’s post. Taking to his own Instagram, he responded “Happy Easter.”

Brady signed a two-year, $50 million contract with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers two weeks ago. He’s quickly started relocating his family into the area by moving into Derek Jeter’s seven-bedroom Tampa home.

If Brady can help the Bucs end their 12-year playoff drought in 2020, life in Tampa will be even better.

Do you think Brady will find success with the Bucs next season?