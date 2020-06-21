Photo: Tom Brady Posts Heartwarming Message For His Dad

The Spun

Tom Brady has never been shy about expressing how close he is with his father. Naturally, he shared a pretty awesome Father’s Day message to his dad this afternoon.

On Twitter, Brady posted a picture of him and his father, Tom Sr., on the golf course. The photo was from 2014, and it wasn’t taken on just any old course.

The pair had the opportunity to play at prestigious Augusta National, which the younger Brady called a dream come true. Along with the photo was a heartfelt tribute to the man the legendary quarterback has called his hero.

“This picture was taken 6 years ago at a course we never could have dreamed of playing, Augusta National,” Brady wrote. “Dreams really do come true! When I think of someone who would give anything in the world to make my dreams come true, it always comes back to you HFD pops! ❤️ always, your son.”

At the Super Bowl a couple of years ago, Brady got emotional when answering a question about who was his personal hero.

“I think my dad is my hero, because he’s someone that I look up to every day,” said Brady while getting choked up.

Happy Father’s Day to Tom, Tom Sr., all the dads out there and those who are no longer with us. This day is for you.

