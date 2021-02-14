The Spun

Photo: Tom Brady Posts Message For Gisele On Valentine’s Day

tom brady and his wife, gisele, celebrate after the super bowlATLANTA, GA - FEBRUARY 03: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots kisses his wife Gisele Bündchen after the Super Bowl LIII against the Los Angeles Rams at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on February 3, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. The New England Patriots defeat the Los Angeles Rams 13-3. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

One week ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were celebrating another Super Bowl. Now, they’re enjoying another Valentine’s Day together.

Brady and Bundchen have been together since 2006 and will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary later this month. The pair have two children together and appear to have a terrific marriage.

They’re also not shy about expressing their love for one another on social media, particularly on special occasions. Brady has already shared his Valentine’s Day message for Gisele on Instagram.

“My forever Valentine,” he wrote.

The last few months have been kind to Brady and his wife. Not only did they get to experience Tom making it to the top of the NFL world once again, but they also purchased a brand-new mansion.

Not a bad life if you can live it.


