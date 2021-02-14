Photo: Tom Brady Posts Message For Gisele On Valentine’s Day

One week ago, Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen were celebrating another Super Bowl. Now, they’re enjoying another Valentine’s Day together.

Brady and Bundchen have been together since 2006 and will celebrate their 12th wedding anniversary later this month. The pair have two children together and appear to have a terrific marriage.

They’re also not shy about expressing their love for one another on social media, particularly on special occasions. Brady has already shared his Valentine’s Day message for Gisele on Instagram.

“My forever Valentine,” he wrote.

The last few months have been kind to Brady and his wife. Not only did they get to experience Tom making it to the top of the NFL world once again, but they also purchased a brand-new mansion.

Not a bad life if you can live it.