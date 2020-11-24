Photo Of Tom Brady Reacting To Final Interception Going Viral

Primetime games have not been kind to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season.

A couple of weeks after getting blown out at home by the New Orleans Saints on NBC’s Sunday Night Football, the Buccaneers suffered a tough loss on ESPN’s Monday Night Football.

Brady, who threw three interceptions in a Sunday night loss to New Orleans, tossed a couple of picks in the Monday night loss to the Los Angeles Rams.

The Buccaneers fell to the Rams, 27-24. Tampa Bay had the ball with less than two minutes to play and a chance to either tie or win the game, but Brady threw a bad interception down the field. Brady finished the game by going 26 of 48 for 216 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Brady looked extremely frustrated following his game-sealing interception.

Tom Brady's 9 interceptions in 11 games are more than he had all of last season pic.twitter.com/Al701yUV3u — NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) November 24, 2020

Brady had a similar look following his interceptions on Sunday Night Football earlier this month.

Maybe the Buccaneers just aren’t a primetime team this season. Tampa Bay will need that to change come playoff time, though.

Next up for the Bucs are Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs. Kickoff between Tampa Bay and Kansas City is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. E.T. on Sunday. The game will be on CBS.