Photo: Tom Brady Reacts To His First Loss With The Bucs

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers took the field for the first time with Tom Brady as the team’s starting quarterback.

Brady and the Buccaneers traveled to New Orleans for a matchup against the division-rival Saints. Let’s just say the Saints didn’t make it a comfortable debut for Brady on Sunday afternoon.

The Saints defense stepped up in a big way, sacking Brady twice and forcing two interceptions – one of which was returned for a touchdown. Late in the third quarter, it looked as if Brady would lead his team to a comeback.

Unfortunately, New Orleans closed that door with a late touchdown and field goal to take a 34-17 lead in the fourth quarter. After a three-and-out in the fourth quarter, cameras panned to a dejected Tom Brady on the Buccaneers sideline.

Here was his reaction to facing defeat in his Buccaneers debut.

It wasn’t the best effort from Brady and the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon. Tampa Bay struggled to find rhythm on the offensive side of the ball en route to a 34-23 loss.

Brady finished the game 23-of-36 passing for 239 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also added a rushing touchdown in the first quarter.

While it wasn’t his best performance, he was going up against arguably the best team in the NFC.

Brady and the Buccaneers face off against the Carolina Panthers next weekend.