Photo: Tom Brady Reportedly Closing On New Tampa Bay House

It doesn’t look like Bucs QB Tom Brady isn’t leaving Tampa Bay anytime soon. He’s reportedly closing in on a new multi-million dollar mansion in the Tampa Bay area.

Brady and his housing decisions have been major news this past year. The selling of his house in the New England area – while he was still quarterbacking the Patriots – turned out to be a major clue for his eventual free-agency decision. He left the Patriots to sign with the Buccaneers during the off-season.

Brady’s first few games with the Bucs are off to a good start. Tampa Bay finds itself atop the NFC South Division, thanks to a 3-1 record.

Brady has just one more thing on his checklist before he can finally settle down in the Tampa Bay area: buy a house. The veteran quarterback is reportedly closing in on buying a $7.5-million mansion in the Tampa Bay area. Take a look at the mansion in the tweet below.

Tom Brady Closing In On Tampa Area Mansion, $7.5 Millionhttps://t.co/hJSYLkhKcJ — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) October 8, 2020

Tom Brady had previously been living in Derek Jeter’s 30,875-square-foot mansion in the Tampa Bay area. Jeter is now selling the mansion for $29-million. Brady has been on the lookout for his own place these past few weeks.

Brady’s reported new place checks in at 8,548 square feet and includes five bedrooms and seven bathrooms. It also includes its own private dock right to the water.

It appears the Brady family is staying in Tampa Bay for the long haul as they look to close on the $7.5-million mansion.