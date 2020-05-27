Photo: Tom Brady Selling 1 Of His Cars For $300,000

Tom Brady has collected a number of incredible cars with his millions of dollars in the bank. As of this past year, his collection includes two Aston Martins, a Bugatti, a Ferrari, a Rolls Royce and a Bentley among many others.

But on Wednesday, it was reported that Brady is parting ways with one of his luxury cars. Specifically, he’s selling an incredible 2017 Cadillac Escalade ESV with a price tag of $300,000.

Per the report, Brady’s Escalade was fully customized by the six-time Super Bowl champion. On top of customizing the entire interior from the cushion fabric to the rugs, he also had it modified to be 20 inches longer and several inches taller.

In the listing on Becker Automotive Design, Brady praised the car for helping him avoid distractions, increase productivity and lower stress while sitting in it. He says that he’s going to miss the car and hopes the new owner takes good care of it.

Via BeckerAutoDesign.com:

“Parting ways with my Becker ESV won’t be easy. From day one it became my sanctuary from the outside noise. I took pride in picking out all the customizations of the ESV; from the trim of the seats to the color of the rug. With such limited time in my busy schedule the ESV gave me those extra minutes to study my play book, make phone calls and be with my family. Immediately my productivity went up and my stress came down. I hope the next owner will take great care of her; she will always be a part of the Brady family.”

Tom Brady's Pimped Out Cadillac Escalade For Sale at $300,000!https://t.co/vgnr1Lgge5 — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) May 27, 2020

The car’s greatest value will likely be as a collector’s item. Some fans will probably be willing to pay their whole salary for the next few years to own a piece of Brady’s legacy.

Despite the price tag, Brady’s Escalade won’t be on the market for long.

Which of Brady’s cars do you like the best?