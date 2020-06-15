Photo: Tom Brady Teases First Look Of His Buccaneers Uniform

Tom Brady is set to play the 2020 NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but has yet to show us what he’ll look like in his new uniform.

We’re going to get that look very, very soon though. On Monday the Buccaneers posted a teaser photo of a darkened Brady in the uniform throwing a football.

The post included the question, “When should we release the first photos of Tom Brady in a Bucs uniform?” To which the four-time NFL MVP took to Twitter and replied, “Tomorrow.”

So there you have it. Tom Brady will be unveiled in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform on Tuesday, June 16. We may very well get a chance to see him in some of the other variations of the Buccaneers uniform too. They might as well. As of last month, four different variations of the Brady-Bucs uniform were among the top 10 jersey sellers.

The team has done a redesign of their uniforms this year, hearkening back to the Pewter Power years.

Brady brings 20 years of experience and 18 postseason trips with him to a Buccaneers team that has just ten playoff appearances in franchise history. More importantly, they have not made the playoffs since 2007 – the longest drought in the NFC.

If Brady can lift the Bucs out of the gutter and into the playoffs – or even a Super Bowl – his doubters will have no more legs to stand on.

Which Tom Brady Buccaneers uniform are you looking forward to seeing the most?