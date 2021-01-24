Photo: Tom Brady’s Sideline Jacket Is Going Viral In Green Bay

Tom Brady has made a handful of great throws in the first half of the NFC Championship game, but it turns out fans are more impressed by the jacket that he’s wearing on the sidelines.

The weather conditions at Lambeau Field this afternoon are frigid, so Brady and the Buccaneers are trying their best to stay warm when they’re not in action.

As a result, Brady is wearing a rather large jacket while sitting on the bench. However, it doesn’t exactly compare to the jacket that he wore during his tenure with the Patriots – at least that’s what NFL fans think.

Some fans are comparing Brady’s jacket this Sunday to his past looks in Foxborough. It’s as interesting as it is hilarious.

Check it out:

Tom Brady's Buccaneers Big Quarterback Jacket is significantly smaller than his Patriots Big Quarterback Jacket pic.twitter.com/BMO10oKDV1 — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) January 24, 2021

Even at 43 years old, Brady continues to look sharp in marquee games. He has completed 13-of-22 pass attempts for 202 yards and two touchdowns in the first half of the NFC Championship.

Brady had a miraculous touchdown pass to Scotty Miller with only a few seconds remaining in the second quarter. It’s a play that might very well decide the outcome of this game.

Tampa Bay currently has the lead heading into halftime, as it’s just two quarters away from making its first Super Bowl appearance since the 2002 season.