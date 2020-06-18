Photos: First Look At Rob Gronkowski In A Bucs Uniform

Tom Brady isn’t the only member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers showing off his new threads this week. His longtime teammate Rob Gronkowski got some photos in his new Bucs uniform, too.

On Thursday, the team revealed the photos, with the Buccaneers tight end donning all three versions of the uniform. The first photo has him in the team’s pewter alternate jersey, followed by their white away jersey, then their primary red. The last photo offers a look at the back of the white jersey.

Gronkowski’s jerseys have been among the top selling in the league since his move to Tampa Bay was made official. As of May, the pewter alternate and primary red jerseys were two of the ten best-selling jerseys in the NFL.

But Gronkowski is expected to bring a lot more than jersey sales to Tampa Bay this season. Prior to his 2019 retirement, he was still averaging 14.5 yards per reception in 2018, and that was by most accounts his worst year as a pro.

Gronkowski was quick to answer the call when the opportunity to play alongside Tom Brady in Tampa Bay came.

Spurred by Brady, the Buccaneers made a trade with the Patriots for his signing rights and promptly brought him out of retirement. Gronkowski was even willing to part ways with WWE to make it happen.

Fortunately, the Bucs boast an offense that’s built for the two aging stars to come in and thrive.

Will Rob Gronkowski and Tom Brady lead the Bucs to the playoffs in 2020?