Photos: Meet The Reported Girlfriend Of Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown

On Thursday afternoon, Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown found himself back in the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Brown’s former chef, Steven Ruiz, said Brown’s girlfriend – Cydney Moreau – asked for fake vaccination cards.

She allegedly said Brown was willing to pay $500 if he could get a Johnson & Johnson vaccination card. Brown’s agent issued a statement saying the allegations are false.

Brown’s attorney, Sean Burstyn, made it clear the star wide receiver received the vaccine. He told NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Be like Antonio brown and get the vaccine.”

The news, of course, has Brown in the spotlight yet again. His reported girlfriend is in the headlines now as well.

It’s unclear how long the couple has been together. However, Moreau split with former fiance Nicky Jam earlier this year.

She is a former collegiate athlete and current model.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cydney Moreau (@cydrrose)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cydney Moreau (@cydrrose)

Going back to Brown, the Buccaneers issued a statement about the allegations against their wide receiver.

“After an extensive educational process conducted throughout our organization this past offseason highlighting the benefits of the COVID-19 vaccines, we received completed vaccination cards from all Tampa Bay Buccaneers players and submitted the required information to the NFL through the established process in accordance with the league policy,” the team said. “All vaccination cards were reviewed by Buccaneers personnel and no irregularities were observed.”

Brown, meanwhile, is still nursing an injury. He’ll likely be on the sideline for Monday night’s game against the New York Giants.