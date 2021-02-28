Photos: This Week Is A Special Anniversary For Tom Brady

The offseason is usually the one place where Tom Brady doesn’t have some kind of NFL-related anniversary. But this week marks an exception in his Hall of Fame career.

On Sunday, Bleacher Report noted that this week marks the 21-year anniversary of a now legendary photo of Tom Brady from the 2000 NFL Combine. That photo depicts a shirtless Tom Brady posing for the camera wearing only boxers, hardly looking like an NFL player.

Some believe that terrible Combine photo led to Brady falling so far in the 2000 NFL Draft. But Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots gladly scooped him up with the No. 199 overall pick. 20 NFL seasons and six Super Bowls with the Patriots later, it’s still stunning to see how he’s changed.

And Brady never threw away the shirt they gave him at the Combine either. He revealed on Instagram several years ago that he still has it, and even wore it for a workout on the 17-year anniversary.

This weeks marks 21 years since this photo. Seven trophies later, @TomBrady never forgot where he came from 🐐 @brgridiron pic.twitter.com/9DnTgB2rdV — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 28, 2021

The NFL Scouting Combine has changed a lot too in the years since that photo of Tom Brady was taken. For starters, it’s rare that we ever get photos of the top prospects shirtless.

Jokes aside, the metrics for evaluating quarterbacks has also changed dramatically since Brady’s younger days. It seem unlikely that he would have fallen as low as he did if someone of his college pedigree entered the NFL Draft today.

Tom Brady had a number of hurdles to get through to reach the top of the NFL mountain. One of those was the Combine and that photo is now laughable compared to many of the others.

It’s a shame that we don’t have an NFL Combine this year.